Nov 9 Container Store Group Inc -
* Container Store Group Inc sees fiscal 2016 comparable
store sales range of -3.0% to -1.5%
* Container Store Group Inc sees net income for fiscal 2016
to be $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted common share
* Container Store Group Inc sees FY 2016 consolidated net
sales to be $820 to $830 million, based on its planned store
openings
* The Container Store Group Inc announces second quarter
fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 sales $205.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.1 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.2 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: