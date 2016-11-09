BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Iteris Inc -
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $22.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iteris reports record second quarter revenue of $24.1 million; fiscal YTD ebitda positive performance
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $24.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.