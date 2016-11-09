BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Diodes Inc
* For Q4 of 2016 expect revenue to range between $232 million and $248 million
* For Q4 expect gross margin to be 32.2 percent, plus or minus 1 percent
* Q4 revenue view $248.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Diodes incorporated reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 revenue $250.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $250.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.