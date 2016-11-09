Nov 9 SpartanNash Co

* SpartanNash- narrowing its previously issued fiscal 2016 guidance of adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to about $2.09 to $2.16

* Anticipates that 2016 reported earnings from continuing operations will now be in range of approximately $1.58 to $1.65 per diluted share

* Expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to now approximate $72.0 million

* Spartannash announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.81 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: