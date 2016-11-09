BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 PFSweb Inc
* PFSweb qtrly service fee equivalent revenue increased 18% to $54.5 million compared to $46.2 million in year-ago quarter
* PFSweb says expects 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $222 million and $228 million
* PFSweb says expects adjusted ebitda to range between $18 million and $20 million for 2016
* PFSweb reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue $79.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $78 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.