BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Nov 9 Everi Holdings Inc
* Believes that adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2016 will be modestly higher than $45.9 million of adjusted ebitda in Q4 of 2015
* Continues to expect that unit sales for games segment in Q4 of 2016 will exceed prior-year sales
* Everi reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $222.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.8 million
Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.