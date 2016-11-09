BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* 2016 non-GAAP earnings guidance revised upward
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says non-GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.78 to $0.82 for 2016
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says non-GAAP earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.78 to $0.82 for 2016
* Sciclone reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million
* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to $40.5 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.