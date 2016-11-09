BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Surgery Partners Inc :
* Surgery Partners Inc - company is modifying its adjusted EBITDA full year 2016 guidance to a 13.0 pct to 16.0 pct growth
* FY2016 revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Surgery Partners Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $282.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $283.8 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 10.3 percent
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 17.5 to 19 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.