BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Ziopharm Oncology Inc :
* Ziopharm reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on recent activities
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $300,000
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.