Nov 9 SunPower Corp

* SunPower Corp - target 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million, a reduction of more than 50 percent compared to 2016

* Qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.29

* SunPower Corp - cost reduction programs that are expected to improve margins and reduce 2017 annual operating expenses to approximately $350 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $801.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $729.3 million versus $380.2 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue1 $770.1 million versus $441.4 million

* SunPower - in power plant, pricing environment remains challenging and co's focus is to deliver more than 400 mw of committed projects by end of 2016

* Sees 2016 gross margin of 9 percent to 11 percent, sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $185 million to $210 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $220 million to $240 million ; sees 2016 gigawatts (GW) deployed in range of 1.325 GWto 1.355 GW

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunpower reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.43 billion to $2.63 billion