BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Highpower International Inc :
* Highpower International reports financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 sales rose 44.2 percent to $54.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.