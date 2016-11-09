BRIEF-CEBU Property Ventures and Development says qtrly operating revenue 127.2 mln pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp:
Nov 9 State National Companies Inc
* Raises 2016 outlook and provides 2017 outlook
* Qtrly premiums earned were $33.7 million, an increase of 12%
* Sees 2016 net earned premiums in range of $126 million to $130 million
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share in range of $1.10 to $1.20
* State National Companies reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to $57.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly net interest income 4.15 billion pesos versus 4.21 billion pesos