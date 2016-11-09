BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Mylan Nv -
* We continue to see pricing across very broad generics portfolio to be in line with expectations
* Remain committed to recently updated full year 2016 adjusted eps guidance range of $4.70 to $4.90
* Effective October 1, 2016, we are expanding reportable segments
* Change in segment reporting will begin with consolidated financial statements for year ending December 31, 2016
* Remain committed to $6.00 adjusted earnings per share target in 2018
* Comparative segment financial information will be recast for prior periods to conform to revised segment structure
* In specialty segment, epipen auto-injector scripts grew quarter-over-quarter, volumes were down due to lack of wholesaler purchases in quarter
* Though epipen auto-injector scripts grew q-o-q, volumes were down due to lack of wholesaler purchases in quarter in anticipation of generic launch
* "Continue to anticipate price erosion in mid-single digits for remainder of year"
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mylan reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.31
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00
* Q3 revenue $3.06 billion versus I/B/E/Si/b/e/s view $3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.