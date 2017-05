Nov 9 Mogo Finance Technology Inc

* Mogo announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Mogo Finance Technology Inc - revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $12.6 million, a 9 pct increase from Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly gross profit grew 5 pct to $7.6 million from $7.2 million in Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: