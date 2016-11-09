BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Westport Fuel Systems Inc
* Q3 loss per share $0.30
* Q3 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - has engaged advisors to address debt financing alternatives, including extension or refinancing of debt coming due in 2017
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - expects sale of non-core assets to provide additional cash to balance sheet
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - continues to have discussions with multiple oems interested in pursuing Westport HPDI Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.