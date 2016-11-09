BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Revenue for three months ended September 30 was $20.8 million compared to $1.6 million
* Net loss for three months ended September 30 was $0.56 per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno reaffirms 2016 cash burn guidance
* 2016 operating burn estimated to be between $170 million and $195 million
* 2016 capital expenditures estimated to be between $40 million and $55 million
* Juno therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.