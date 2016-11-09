BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Milestone Scientific Inc
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $2.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Milestone scientific reports 30% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2016; reports clinical and commercial progress towards planned launch of epidural instrument
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $3.2 million versus $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.