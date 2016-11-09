BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Gear Energy Ltd :
* Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Gear Energy Ltd - anticipates Q4 2016 production to range between 6,100 to 6,300 boepd
* Gear Energy Ltd- through remainder of 2016, Gear plans to drill three more horizontal wells
* Gear Energy Ltd. Announces third quarter 2016 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.