BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
Nov 9 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc
* Arrhythmia Research Technology says net sales for Q3 2016 decreased $513 thousand when compared to same period last year
* Arrhythmia Research Technology reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.