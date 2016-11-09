BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Workiva Inc
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $48.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.98, revenue view $181.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Workiva announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.32
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20 to $0.21
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.84 to $0.85
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP loss per share $1.19 to $1.20
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.30 to $0.31
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $45.2 million to $45.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $177.5 million to $178 million
* Q3 revenue $44.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.