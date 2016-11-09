BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Mimecast Ltd
* Mimecast - for full year 2017, constant currency revenue growth is expected to be in range of 32% to 33%
* Mimecast - for full year 2017 revenue is expected to be in range of $177.5 million to $179.4 million
* Mimecast sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $174.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $41.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mimecast announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $44.9 million to $45.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $177.5 million to $179.4 million
* Q2 revenue $44.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.