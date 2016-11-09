BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 TubeMogul Inc
* TubeMogul sees Q4 2016 total spend in range of $172 million to $174 million
* TubeMogul sees Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $6 million to $8 million
* FY 2016 revenue view $219.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $67.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TubeMogul reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue $56.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $66 million to $68 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $220 million to $222 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.