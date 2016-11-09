BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc
* Revenue for Q4 2016 is expected to be in range of $25 million to $26 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $87.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tabula Rasa Healthcare announces third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue $24.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $92 million to $93 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.