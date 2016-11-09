BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 EnerSys
* Sees Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12 to $1.16 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EnerSys reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 excluding items
* Q2 sales $576 million versus I/B/E/S view $584.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.04
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.