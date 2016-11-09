BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Nelnet Inc -
* For Q3 of 2016, Nelnet reported net interest income of $99.8 million, compared with $112.0 million
* Nelnet reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.36
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.