BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Eastman Kodak Co :
* Eastman Kodak Co- company remains committed to completing sale of KODAK PROSPER business
* GAAP net earnings were $12 mln for quarter ended September 30, 2016, compared with a net loss of $21 mln for same period a year ago.
* Reiterated 2016 operational EBITDA guidance of $135 mln to $150 mln
* Kodak posts third-quarter profit of $12 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.5 bln to $1.7 bln
* Q3 revenue fell 11 percent to $380 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.