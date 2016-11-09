Nov 10 Whitewave Foods Co :
* Whitewave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth
will be 8.5 pct to 9.5 pct
* WhiteWave Foods Co says management now forecasts
mid-single-digit percentage organic net sales growth on a
constant currency basis for FY 2016
* WhiteWave Foods Co - now expects FY 2016 net sales growth
will be 9.5 pct to 10.5 pct on a constant currency basis
* Whitewave Foods Co - now forecasts mid-single-digit
percentage organic net sales growth on a constant currency basis
for FY 2016.
* Whitewave Foods Co -for FY 2016, management now expects
total adjusted operating income growth of 16 pct to 18 pct in
reported currency
* Whitewave Foods - continues to expect co's investment in
2016 to be approximately $0.06 dilutive to FY 2016 adjusted
diluted earnings per share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $4.31
bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whitewave Foods reports strong third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 sales $1.1 bln versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 bln
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.43 to $1.45
excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
