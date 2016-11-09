Nov 9 Atento S.A. :
* Atento S.A. - accelerated pay down of higher-cost
Brazilian debentures starting in fourth-quarter of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $443.7 million versus $465.5 million
* Q3 revenue view $481.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Atento S.A.- accelerated payments of Brazil debentures
will reduce interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million
pre-tax, or $0.06/share, on adjusted basis
* Atento S.A.- expect will reduce interest expense in
fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.06 per share, on an
adjusted basis
* Atento reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
