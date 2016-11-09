BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Franklin Covey Co :
* Franklin Covey Co - expects that sum of reported adjusted EBITDA and increase in deferred revenue in fiscal 2017 will grow to between $35 million - $38 million
* Franklin Covey reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue $64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.