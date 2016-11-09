BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Scana Corp
* Press release - Public Service Commission of South Carolina approves settlement agreement concerning South Carolina Electric & Gas Company's petition to update construction and capital cost schedules and to elect the fixed price option for new nuclear units
* Scana - SCPSC approved SCE&G's election of fixed price option provided for in oct 2015 amendment to SCE&G's agreement with Westinghouse Electric
* Approved capital cost schedule includes incremental capital costs that total $831 million
* Scana - total project capital cost is now estimated at approximately $6.8 billion or $7.7 billion including escalation and allowance for funds used during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.