* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Evolent Health Inc
* Evolent health announces third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue of $60.2 million, an increase of 49.0 pct
* Q3 loss per share $0.26
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Evolent Health Inc- for Q4, forecasting adjusted revenue to be in range of approximately $84.0 million to $86.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $58.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Evolent Health Inc sees FY adjusted revenue in range of approximately $250.0 million to $252.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $81.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $245.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $60.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.