* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $82.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quinstreet Inc says will undertake a strategic review of its business portfolio

* Quinstreet Inc says strategic review is to analyze and explore possible divestitures and strategic partnerships

* Quinstreet Inc- expect to generate in excess of $15 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, inclusive of partial-year effects from restructuring

* Quinstreet Inc- expect full-year effects from restructuring in fiscal 2018

* Quinstreet Inc says corporate restructuring will reduce fixed costs by approximately $17 million annually

* Quinstreet Inc says also expects to incur a one-time restructuring charge in range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million in December quarter

* Quinstreet reports Q1 financial results and corporate restructuring

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $73.4 million