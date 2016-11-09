BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Company also reported a net book value of $7.70 per share on a basic and diluted basis at september 30, 2016
* Five oaks investment corp. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.