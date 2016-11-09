Nov 9 World Point Terminals LP
* World Point Terminals - as of september 30, 2016, 159,000
barrels of tankage remain under spot contracts
* World Point Terminals - as of september 30, 2016, 470,000
barrels of tankage are unutilized at galveston terminal
* World Point Terminals - "there is no certainty that we
will be able to keep remaining tanks under contract throughout
2016"
* Qtrly revenues $25.2 million versus $22.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $24.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* World Point Terminals announces financial results for the
quarter ended september 30, 2016
* Quarterly revenue rose 12 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: