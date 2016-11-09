Nov 9 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Company reports that it has made significant progress in
its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts
* Alarmforce industries - further work is still required
before it can be determined whether any restatement of
alarmforce's historical financial statements will be required
* Alarmforce industries - co continues to engage with
ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed
employer health tax assessment of incremental taxes and
penalties
* Alarmforce industries - anticipates that a decision
regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by
end of third week of november 2016.
* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review
