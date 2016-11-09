Nov 9 Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Company reports that it has made significant progress in its extensive review of customer contracts and accounts

* Alarmforce industries - further work is still required before it can be determined whether any restatement of alarmforce's historical financial statements will be required

* Alarmforce industries - co continues to engage with ontario ministry of finance regarding ministry's proposed employer health tax assessment of incremental taxes and penalties

* Alarmforce industries - anticipates that a decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of third week of november 2016.

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review