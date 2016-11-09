BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tricon capital group announces strong Q3 2016 results driven by investment income growth across all verticals
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.