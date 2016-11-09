Nov 9 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard world dividend & income fund announces stock repurchase program

* Lazard world dividend and income fund inc - board authorized repurchase, through nov 30, 2017, of an aggregate of up to 5% of fund's outstanding shares

* Lazard world dividend & income fund announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anil D'Silva)