BRIEF-Zheshang Securities issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Nov 9 Melcor Developments Ltd
* Melcor Developments announces third quarter results and declares quarterly dividend of $0.12
* Melcor Developments Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.31
* Q3 revenue fell 28 percent to c$63.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qlr2Xk (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.