Nov 9 Chinook Energy Inc :
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results
and three well birley drilling program
* Says production in Q3 of 2016 averaged 6,464 boe/d, up 31%
from same period in 2015
* Says strategic review is ongoing and there can be no
guarantee that this review will result in a transaction
* Says during Q3, company executed gas handling agreement
impacting majority of our British Columbia natural gas
production
* Says company has approved a $5.5 million capital program
for remainder of 2016
* Chinook-Determined consolidating subject assets within
craft would allow two companies to focus on concentrated
grouping of properties and would result in company being well
positioned for review of strategic alternatives
* Says board of directors unanimously approved craft
transaction
* Says company has approved a Q1 2017 capital program of
$9.7 million
* Chinook-After distribution of craft shares to
shareholders, to focus on emerging montney assets at
Birley/Umbach, British Columbia,at Gold Creek,Pipestone, Alberta
* Says "We have continued to focus on improving our G&A cost
structure and implement cost cutting initiatives"
* Chinook Energy-"During year to date, our capital
expenditures were incurred on commissioning of our expanded
Birley/Umbach compressor capacity"
* Sees Q4 production of 2,983 boe/d
* Sees Q4 exit production of 3,482 boe/d
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: