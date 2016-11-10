BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
Nov 10 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :
* U.S. Silica announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says offering 9.00 million shares
* Says priced an underwritten public offering of shares of U.S. Silica common stock for proceeds of $416.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump's administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will give one company the right to service billions of dollars of outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies, officials said on Friday.