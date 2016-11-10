BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
Nov 10 Wix.Com Ltd :
* Wix reports strong third quarter 2016 results, exceeding expectations leading to significant increase in full year outlook
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $81 million - $82 million
* Sees fiscal year 2016 revenue between $287 million - $288 million
* Says added 174,000 net premium subscriptions in Q3 2016, a 40% increase over Q3 of 2015
* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $75.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
