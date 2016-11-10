Nov 10 Perrigo Company Plc :

* Perrigo Company Plc announces appointment of two new independent directors to board

* Says announced appointment of independent directors Geoffrey M. Parker and Theodore R. Samuels to its board of directors

* Says current Perrigo board members, Michael Jandernoa and Gary Kunkle, have elected to not stand for reelection in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: