* Perrigo Company PLc to review strategic alternatives for Tysabri royalty stream

* Says company will review strategic alternatives for rights to royalty stream from sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri

* Says company has engaged Morgan Stanley as its financial advisor to lead review of strategic alternatives process for Tysabri

* Says remains committed to its investment grade rating regardless of outcome of strategic review