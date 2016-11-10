GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
Nov 10 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell announces appointment of new CFO
* Says announces appointment of Patrick Cooke as Chief Financial Officer with effect on November 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd