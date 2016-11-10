BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 9.4 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
Nov 10 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Argentis
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 9.4 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc as of May 17 versus 11.1 percent stake as of Jan 27 - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports open market purchase of 681,672 shares of co's common stock between May 17 and May 18