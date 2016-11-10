GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
Nov 10 Himax Technologies Inc
* Provides Q4 2016 guidance revenue to decrease 4.0% to 9.0% sequentially
* Q3 2016 GAAP net income was $13.6 million, or 7.9 cents per diluted ADS,
* Says company remains positive on its long term business outlook
* provides Q4 2016 guidance of GAAP eps to be 8.5 to 11.0 cents and non-gaap eps to be 8.7 to 11.2 cents
* Says remains positive on its long term business outlook
* Says reports to proceed in line with its schedule of expansion plan for next generation lcos and wlo product lines
* Anticipating near-term headwinds. Notably, lcos and wlo product lines expected to experience sales declines starting Q4,next few quarters of 2017
* Says Q3 non-GAAP net income 12.4 cents per diluted ads
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $218.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates Q4 large panel driver ic revenue to increase high single digit year-over-year
* Anticipates Q4 large panel driver ic revenue to to decline mid single digit sequentially due to one single customer's inventory adjustment
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP eps of 8.7 to 11.2 cents per diluted ads
* Himax technologies, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides fourth quarter 2016 guidance
* Q3 revenue $218.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $216.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
