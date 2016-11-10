GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
Nov 10 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
* Magic reports record-breaking third quarter 2016 revenues
* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $54.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd