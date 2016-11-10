GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
Nov 10 Applied DNA Sciences Inc
* Company shipped orders for signature T DNA to tag 93 million pounds of cotton during fiscal 2016
* Applied DNA sciences updates investors on progress in cotton vertical during 2016 ginning season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd