BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 10 Kombat Copper Inc
* Announces appointment of Brett Richards to board of directors and intention to change its name to "Trigon Metals Inc."
* Kombat Copper intends to complete private placement financing of up to 10 million common shares (on a post-consolidated basis) at a price of $0.50
* Intends to use net proceeds of financing to fund further exploration efforts at company's Kombat mine
* Kombat Copper announces consolidation, private placement financing and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17