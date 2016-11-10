Nov 10 Kombat Copper Inc

* Announces appointment of Brett Richards to board of directors and intention to change its name to "Trigon Metals Inc."

* Kombat Copper intends to complete private placement financing of up to 10 million common shares (on a post-consolidated basis) at a price of $0.50

* Intends to use net proceeds of financing to fund further exploration efforts at company's Kombat mine

* Kombat Copper announces consolidation, private placement financing and provides corporate update