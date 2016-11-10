Nov 10 Nice Ltd

* Says Q4 2016 non-gaap total revenues are expected to be in a range of $320 million to $334 million

* Says full year 2016 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,022 million to $1,036 million.

* Q3 2016 non-GAAP total revenues were $240.3 million, up 8.7 pct from $221.1 million for Q3 of 2015.

* Q3 2016 total revenues increased 7.3 pct to $237.2 million compared to $221.1 million for Q3 of 2015.

* Nice reports strong revenue and EPS growth for the third quarter 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.10 to $1.22

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.53 to $3.65

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: